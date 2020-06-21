STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dengue cases in Covid-hit localities worry GHMC

While Covid-19 cases are soaring in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, dengue wh i ch had troubled Telangana in 2019, is casting its shadow again.

Published: 21st June 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A GHMC worker disinfecting the Government Nizamia Tibbi College in Old City on Saturday | VINAY MADAPU

A GHMC worker disinfecting the Government Nizamia Tibbi College in Old City on Saturday | VINAY MADAPU

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   While Covid-19 cases are soaring in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, dengue which had troubled Telangana in 2019, is casting its shadow again. Sources at the Hyderabad district health office say that there have been three dengue cases in the GHMC limits in June already.

These cases are from Charminar, Khairtabad and Serilingampally which are incidentally also some of the worst Covid-affected areas. “Dengue cases are much lesser this year at the moment, but all precautionary measures are being taken. There is an e-portal which links hospitals (private and government) to the GHMC entomology wing. There is an update every time a case comes up,” said an official.

GHMC maps 389 areas prone to dengue

While three is still a small number, officials do not want to take any chances. There were at least 1,400 confirmed dengue cases in GHMC limits last year. Apart from this, there were another 1,960 suspected dengue cases from private hospitals. “In light of an increase in cases last year, we have already identified 389 vulnerable areas across GHMC limits.

As and when positive cases come up, that area will be treated as a hotspot and fumigation and anti-larval activities will be intensified so that mosquitoes to man transmission is cut off,” says Dr Ram Babu, Chief Entomologist, GHMC. MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao has been talking about behavioural change through his “10 minutes at 10 am on Sunday” campaign urging people to clear stagnant water in their houses. “The idea is to target naalas, lakes and the stream of Musi river which is about 21 km. Here we will be taking up hyacinth removal and deploy drones to spray chemicals to stop mosquitoes from breeding,” added Dr Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 GHMC dengue
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp