STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Many with coronavirus symptoms left in the lurch as Osmania General Hospital lags behind in infrastructure

The isolation ward, as on Saturday, has around 50 patients suspected of Covid-19. Often, the number goes up to 80.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Osmania General Hospital is failing to provide quality medical care to patients with Covid symptoms owing to lack of oxygen lines, monitors to observe the vitals of patients, beds and manpower, in addition to slow testing of samples. Doctor testimonies prove that the State government has failed to make use of the lockdown to upgrade OGH’s infrastructure to deal with the rising Covid cases, considering the hospital being an important tertiary care facility.

The isolation ward, as on Saturday, has around 50 patients suspected of Covid-19. Often, the number goes up to 80. However, the ward has only 24 oxygen lines. Sources revealed that the OGH had asked the State government for 500 more oxygen lines. Only less than a dozen have been laid since the request. This is despite Public Health Department officials, while speaking to media 20 days ago, claiming that the State government was laying oxygen lines in major government hospitals across the State.

As for monitors, even a layman understands its importance in examining blood pressure, oxygen levels and other vitals of patients. Sources have informed Express that the OGH has just about 20 monitors. Further, apart from a handful of on-call doctors, only around 31 Post Graduation medicos are available in the general medicine department to handle the patient load in isolation wards. Of these, only two-third are on duty while the rest have to be on quarantine.

So at any given time, only 20 PG doctors are available. When it comes to beds, the hospital is nowhere close to accommodating all its patients. While the number of beds in the isolation wards is just 36, the number of patients as on Saturday is 50. Additionally, some of the doctors working in the hospital have alleged that the samples of the patients in isolation wards take longer time to be tested, as they are placed along with the samples collected from those outside the hospital. This, in turn, might even result in fatality in severe cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital infrastructure coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp