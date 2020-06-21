STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Missing patient found dead at Gandhi Hospital

A medico-legal case was filed in the local police station.

A GHMC worker disinfecting the Government Nizamia Tibbi College in Old City on Saturday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking turn of events, the body of a 39-year-old Covid suspect named Narendra Singh, who went ‘missing’ from Gandhi Hospital on May 30, was found in the hospital’s mortuary on Friday. What’s more puzzling was Gandhi Hospital authorities’ claim that the man was brought dead to the hospital. His family, however, was informed of his death only on Friday.

They had earlier lodged a missing complaint with the Mangalhat police. Singh’s family told Express that on Saturday, when they went to the hospital to identify the body, they were informed by the authorities that he had died of cardiac arrest. When contacted, Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, told Express, “The patient was brought dead to the hospital and was taken to the mortuary as an unidentified body.

A medico-legal case was filed in the local police station.” With regard to the claims made by Singh’s family, Dr Rao said, “The police said that he had an OP slip from Gandhi Hospital. However, there is no record to suggest he was admitted here.

As per our records, he came in as an unidentified body.” It was on May 30 that Narendra Singh was taken to Gandhi Hospital from King Koti Hospital along with another man in an ambulance. Singh’s family said that they had spoken to him on the morning of May 30, after he was dropped at the hospital. However, afterwards, his phone was switched off and they could not reach him. Following this, they lodged a missing complaint with the Mangalhat police in the first week of June.

