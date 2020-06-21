STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Irate PG doctors at Osmania General Hospital go on strike

As number of patients rise, they seek deployment of more doctors; critical patients suffer.

Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post-Graduate doctors of the General Medicine Department in Osmania General Hospital went on an indefinite strike on Saturday, boycotting elective as well as emergency duties. They demanded deployment of more doctors to take care of the rising number of patients with Covid-19 symptoms. The PG doctors also flagged poor infrastructure at the hospital and inadequate healthcare staff among other issues.

Amid poor conditions in the hospital and the PG doctors going on strike, around 50 patients admitted in the isolation wards meant for suspected Covid-19 patients and some more patients admitted in the Acute Medical Care units will suffer. In view of the rising number of patients requiring acute medical care, the OGH Superintendent on Friday released a hospital order, directing nine departments — General surgery, Anaesthesia, DVL, Orthopedics, Neurology, Cardiology, Plastic surgery, Endocrinology and Medical gastroenterology — to depute their PG doctors and house surgeons to work in the General Medicine department.

However, the other departments did not comply with the order on Saturday. Express obtained a copy of a letter written to the Superintendent by the head of one of the departments. The head states that OGH is not a designated Covid-19 hospital as per the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, medico-legal issues might arise if any patient dies under their supervision, as non-General Medicine PGs are not trained to deal with the General Medicine cases.

