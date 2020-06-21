Residents of Jiyaguda rattled as Corporator’s staffer dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coronavirus claimed the life of a staffer working under Jiyaguda TRS corporator A Krishna on Saturday. The 45-year-old patient was admitted in Gandhi Hospital only on Friday. He passed away in less than 24 hours, possibly due to complications arising from his diabetic condition.

The death has rattled Jiyaguda locals and GHMC officials alike who worked alongside the staffer till just before his death. “He used to work in the containment areas and was meeting locals. It is possible he was infected then,” said A Krishna, Jiyaguda Corporator.

Though the man had symptoms for a week before getting admitted, he assumed it was a common flu. Since the outbreak of infections in Jiyaguda in the last week of April, there has been a consistent rise in cases. While nine patients from the area have died, there are 100 active Covid cases.

“We are now conducting 150 tests every day and health workers are going door to door to collect samples. The idea is to cover 1,500 in 10 days as instructed by the CM,” added Krishna.

Raja Singh home quarantined

Meanwhile, Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh went into home quarantine on Saturday after his gunman tested positive for Covid and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The MLA, his wife and four children, along with 10 more party activists went for a check-up. The results will be released on Sunday. Raja Singh was actively involved in relief activities during the lockdown period, organising programmes to create awareness about Covid in his constituency. The MLA did not participate in BJP’s Jansamvad Sabha on Saturday.