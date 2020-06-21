STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents of Jiyaguda rattled as Corporator’s staffer dies

The death has rattled Jiyaguda locals and GHMC officials alike who worked alongside the staffer till just before his death.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Coronavirus claimed the life of a staffer working under Jiyaguda TRS corporator A Krishna on Saturday. The 45-year-old patient was admitted in Gandhi Hospital only on Friday. He passed away in less than 24 hours, possibly due to complications arising from his diabetic condition.

The death has rattled Jiyaguda locals and GHMC officials alike who worked alongside the staffer till just before his death. “He used to work in the containment areas and was meeting locals. It is possible he was infected then,” said A Krishna, Jiyaguda Corporator.

Though the man had symptoms for a week before getting admitted, he assumed it was a common flu. Since the outbreak of infections in Jiyaguda in the last week of April, there has been a consistent rise in cases. While nine patients from the area have died, there are 100 active Covid cases.

“We are now conducting 150 tests every day and health workers are going door to door to collect samples. The idea is to cover 1,500 in 10 days as instructed by the CM,” added Krishna.

Raja Singh home quarantined
Meanwhile, Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh went into home quarantine on Saturday after his gunman tested positive for Covid and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The MLA, his wife and four children, along with 10 more party activists went for a check-up. The results will be released on Sunday. Raja Singh was actively involved in relief activities during the lockdown period, organising programmes to create awareness about Covid in his constituency. The MLA did not participate in BJP’s Jansamvad Sabha on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp