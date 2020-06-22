A song about love and longing

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Arpit says, his new single ‘You’re Mine’ has a happy-go-lucky vibe, but if you listen carefully, it’s about a couple trying to rediscover the magic their relationship once had. Arpit’s and Karen Renita Mario’s mellow voices blend smooth in this song to describe the struggle of two persons wanting to fall in love with each other again. Bhopal-born Arpit Chourey has been making music in Hyderabad for three years. After releasing two EPs in 2017 and 2019, he has released his new single in audio format after the pandemic made it difficult to make a video.

“This song is about a phase that comes in a relationship when both the partners want the same thing from each other. They have the same feelings, longing and love for each other. It’s just that they are in a different state of mind or a different world. They want to say things to each other, but cannot. They are so close to each other yet far apart and want to go back to simpler, older times, “ says Arpit. He had written and composed the song last year.

It was recorded at Crossroads Studios in Hyderabad and was mixed and mastered by Aman Arakh. The artwork was done by Akshata Chourey, Arpit’s sister. This singer-composer was not making music always. A few years ago, he worked in a construction firm in Bihar. However, it was his lifelong dream to be a musician. He kept looking for a job in a metro city so that he could start his music career. And that is how, he landed in Hyderabad. After balancing a corporate job and music for a couple of years, he became a full-time music artiste in the city.

Arpit had learnt Indian classical music for a couple of years in his childhood, and plays several instruments. When asked how he has been faring during the lockdown, the singer says: "It has been a mixed bag. While I have been worrying about the future of my musical career, I learnt a great deal of mixing and mastering over the last three months. I also collaborated with artistes to release covers."