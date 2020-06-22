STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gave up on a dream to fight for daughter

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, a man is running from pillar to post for the treatment of his daughter in the city.

Published: 22nd June 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AMID the Covid-19 crisis, a man is running from pillar to post for the treatment of his daughter in the city. What makes his struggle more poignant is that he gave up on his dream of owning a restaurant business and starting driving bike-taxies to earn a livelihood. Shyam Prasad, who hails from Vizag, has been in Hyderabad for the last six months as his daughter, Aushi, receives treatment across corporate hospitals. The baby had to spend her first few days in an incubator due to a mishap at work. Within a month, it was found that she had two holes in her heart.

Though Shyam approached many hospitals, most refused to treat Aushi because of the complexity of the case. He had set up an eatery in Vizag after years of hard work. After his daughter was diagnosed with the condition, Shyam sold the eatery and relocated to Hyderabad. He took up the job of a bike-taxi driver in the city to earn a living. With help from the Andhra Pradesh government, friends and relatives, he mobilised money for the treatment and the heart operation was successful.

But their ordeal is far from over. Baby Aushi still needs surgeries for her windpipe and a maxillo-facial surgery, so that she can breathe properly. The treatment also got delayed with many health professionals in the state testing positive for the virus. With financial resources drained, Shyam has started an online fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding platform, Milaap. With the help of hundreds of strangers across the world, he could collect `7.9 lakh for the surgery.

However, he still needs around `2 lakh. “I took up driving bike-taxis, but I am hardly earning now as there are no passengers due to Covid-19. After tax cuts, the amount generated by the crowdsourcing campaign was reduced to Rs 5.5 lakh. Every month, our expenses stand at Rs 40,000, which includes room rent, medicines and doctor appointments. After all surgeries are over, my daughter will need an additional 75 days of treatment. I appeal to everyone to contribute to the online campaign so that my Aushi can lead a healthy life.” — kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress. com @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 daughter
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp