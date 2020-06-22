Gave up on a dream to fight for daughter

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AMID the Covid-19 crisis, a man is running from pillar to post for the treatment of his daughter in the city. What makes his struggle more poignant is that he gave up on his dream of owning a restaurant business and starting driving bike-taxies to earn a livelihood. Shyam Prasad, who hails from Vizag, has been in Hyderabad for the last six months as his daughter, Aushi, receives treatment across corporate hospitals. The baby had to spend her first few days in an incubator due to a mishap at work. Within a month, it was found that she had two holes in her heart.

Though Shyam approached many hospitals, most refused to treat Aushi because of the complexity of the case. He had set up an eatery in Vizag after years of hard work. After his daughter was diagnosed with the condition, Shyam sold the eatery and relocated to Hyderabad. He took up the job of a bike-taxi driver in the city to earn a living. With help from the Andhra Pradesh government, friends and relatives, he mobilised money for the treatment and the heart operation was successful.

But their ordeal is far from over. Baby Aushi still needs surgeries for her windpipe and a maxillo-facial surgery, so that she can breathe properly. The treatment also got delayed with many health professionals in the state testing positive for the virus. With financial resources drained, Shyam has started an online fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding platform, Milaap. With the help of hundreds of strangers across the world, he could collect `7.9 lakh for the surgery.

However, he still needs around `2 lakh. “I took up driving bike-taxis, but I am hardly earning now as there are no passengers due to Covid-19. After tax cuts, the amount generated by the crowdsourcing campaign was reduced to Rs 5.5 lakh. Every month, our expenses stand at Rs 40,000, which includes room rent, medicines and doctor appointments. After all surgeries are over, my daughter will need an additional 75 days of treatment. I appeal to everyone to contribute to the online campaign so that my Aushi can lead a healthy life.” — kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress. com @KakoliMukherje2