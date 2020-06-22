STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s very own Sonu Sood

Ashish and his friends then decided to book buses to help them out.

Published: 22nd June 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeing the plight of migrant workers walking to their homes thousands of kilometres away lugging their luggage, and with their kids in tow on the Medchal highway, Ashish Vijay Savaria and five of his friends decided to pool in money and book buses to help them reach home. Being called the ‘local Sonu Soods’ by many on Instagram, the team pooled in their personal savings, as well as anonymous donations to help the poor people.

“I was distributing food and water to the needy in Secunderabad area when I heard that thousands of migrant workers were leaving for their home towns from Medchal highway either by walk or hitching rides on trucks,” says Ashish, 29, a fitness trainer who lives in East Marredpally. “On June 8, I booked 10 tickets on Shramik trains for some people waiting outside Secunderabad station.” He adds, then, “As we were feeding migrant labourers at a government shelter, we noticed many wanted to go back home but were stuck due to financial difficulties.”

Ashish and his friends then decided to book buses to help them out. They have been able to send at least 150 people in three buses to Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. “I also gave money to some people for their food and other expenses,” shares Ashish. “After seeing my posts on social media, many also came forward with donations,” says he on how he managed to pool in financial resources. When we asked if he was inspired by Sonu Sood, he says, “I think there are Sonu Soods everywhere, but not everyone gets recognised. It gives me immense happiness that I was there to help at the right time.” —tamanna@ newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Sonu Sood
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp