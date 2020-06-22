‘Kamal Haasan daughter’ among most searched terms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Baadshah, Saif Ali Khan, and Kapil Sharma top the charts for the most popular celebrity dads in India reveals a study by Semrush, an online visibility management platform, has revealed the most popular dads in India. The study found that singer Badshah is the most popular celebrity dad in the country, followed by Saif Ali Khan and Kapil Sharma. From May 2019 till May 2020, Badshah was searched an average of 78K time every month. Saif Ali Khan and Kapil Sharma were searched an average 60K and 39K times in the same period.

Other celebrity dads in the top ten are Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vijay, Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Karan Johar; each r e spec t ive ly was searched 38K, 24K, 22K, 21K, 18K, 14K, and 12K times. The study also captured which celebrities’ children were most searched. When users searched for celebrities’ children they most frequently used the following keywords: “Badshah son”, “Rohit Sharma daughter”, “Saif Ali Khan son”, “Sachin Tendulkar son”, ‘Aamir Khan daughter”, “Saif Ali Khan daughter”, “Sachin Tendulkar daughter”, “Rohit Sharma baby”, and “Kamal Hassan daughter.” In May 2020, each keyword was used 74K, 90K, 5K, 60K, 9K, 9K, 18K, 12K, .8K, and 18K t i m e s, respectively.

The SEMrush study shows that among the masses, there is considerable knowledge about which celebrities have children and whether their child is a boy or girl. Also, the research suggests that there is significant interest in India in celebrities’ children. Indians know whether a star has a boy or girl but don’t know their names which is likely why they search for them using keywords that contain the words “son” and “daughter”.

The study has provided other insights, as well. It shows that many don’t know whether a celebrities’ child is a boy or girl. When people searched for Badshah’s children, the query they entered was “Badshah son” whereas this star is father to a daughter! Fernando Angulo, Head of Communication, SEMrush said, “Brands are free to judge which celebrity bears the most resemblance to their brand and partner with such a celebrity. The great news is that while our study was conducted as Father’s Day approached, the data it has produced can be used perennially.

The ranking of the most popular father is unlikely to change in the months ahead meaning brands have ample time to link their products to the right celebrity. By doing so, they will generate demand among children who want to buy a great gift for their parent and also among dads who want to be seen as young, hip, and sophisticated”.