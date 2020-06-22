Silent zone helps kids study well

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nielsen conducted a survey in which 1,000 parents from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru etc, were covered. Below are the key highlights of the survey: · There is a need to manage and create less distractions for kids, hence 75% parents believe setting up a silent zone at home is key. ·76% are certain that addressing the unspoken noise of appliances and managing their usage adequately would set up a noise free environment at home. ·

According to 83% parents, noise from electrical appliances at home like fans, TV, music systems and kitchen appliances were considered as a major factor of disturbance. ·47% parents believe that ceiling fan causes distraction during odd hours, highest among all appliances.