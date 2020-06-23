Cops bust Goan-style taash party, 20 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travel restrictions due to Covid have led taash (cards) lovers to scout for locations within the city and surrounding areas. One such gang of 20 which usually travels to Goa to gamble in casinos was caught red-handed during a card game at Bhongir. The card game they were playing was the popular Andar baahar. Initially, people were renting farmhouses for weekend get-togethers. But increased police surveillance threw a wet blanket on such parties. The accused set up a makeshift tent in an orchard at Bhongir and organised the game.

Police seized Rs 16.50 lakh cash and arrested them. DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said the arrested people belong to Hyderabad, Warangal and some other parts surrounding these two cities. K Prabhakar, Y Sleeva Reddy, A Suresh and G Srinu Yadav had been running this racket at Hanumapuram village.

The arrested people said the Bhongir orchard set-up with makeshift was a substitute for what would have otherwise been a Goan trip. The police said that all the farm houses have been instructed not to entertain any such illegal activities .