STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops bust Goan-style taash party, 20 held

The arrested people said the Bhongir orchard set-up with makeshift was a substitute for what would have otherwise been a Goan trip.

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travel restrictions due to Covid have led taash (cards) lovers to scout for locations within the city and surrounding areas. One such gang of 20 which usually travels to Goa to gamble in casinos was caught red-handed during a card game at Bhongir. The card game they were playing was the popular Andar baahar. Initially, people were renting farmhouses for weekend get-togethers. But increased police surveillance threw a wet blanket on such parties.  The accused set up a makeshift tent in an orchard at Bhongir and organised the game.

Police seized Rs 16.50 lakh cash and arrested them. DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said the arrested people belong to Hyderabad, Warangal and some other parts surrounding these two cities. K Prabhakar, Y Sleeva Reddy, A Suresh and G Srinu Yadav had been running this racket at Hanumapuram village.

The arrested people said the Bhongir orchard set-up with makeshift was a substitute for what would have otherwise been a Goan trip. The police said that all the farm houses have been instructed not to entertain any such illegal activities .

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cards
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp