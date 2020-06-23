Cops nab fake valet who stole car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young man from Bihar, who pretended to be a valet at a restaurant in KPHB Colony, sped off with a customer’s car. Police arrested the youth, identified as Mohd Adhil, on Monday and seized the stolen vehicle.

Adhil was pursuing his graduation at a private degree college in KPHB. But he gave up his studies and currently works as a food delivery boy.

On June 18, he went to a restaurant at Nizampet X roads, parked his bike and waited out front. As he noticed a customer approaching in a new Maruti Swift, he introduced himself as the restaurant’s valet. The customer gave him the car keys and stepped out. Under the pretext of taking it to the parking lot, Adhil sped off with the car. Based on technical evidence, police nabbed Adhil and seized the stolen vehicle.