Property dispute: Two held for murder of Shadnagar realtor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday arrested two persons, B Pratap Reddy and Vijay Kumar, in connection with the brutal murder of politician-turned-realtor of Bheemreddy Ramachander Reddy at Kothur in Ranga Reddy district on Friday. A dispute over an ancestral property at Shadnagar and also the deceased repeatedly humiliating Pratap Reddy over his inter-caste marriage and his sister marrying a man from another religion led to the murder, the police said.

The victim and the accused had inherited 35 acre of land from their ancestors. But when Pratap Reddy sought his share, Ramachander was not keen. An enraged Pratap chose a pair of scissors as his weapon to kill Ramachander. He roped in his driver Vijay Kumar to execute his plan by offering a huge sum.

On Friday, Pratap called Ramachander and asked him to pay `2.75 crore towards the disputed land. The latter agreed to part of it and met Pratap and Vijay in a car. While the vehicle was in motion, Pratap stabbed Ramachander repeatedly using the scissors. Later, they dumped the body in Kothur and fled from the spot.