STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Property dispute: Two held for murder of Shadnagar realtor

An enraged Pratap chose a pair of scissors as his weapon to kill Ramachander. He roped in his driver Vijay Kumar to execute his plan by offering a huge sum.

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday arrested two persons, B Pratap Reddy and Vijay Kumar, in connection with the brutal murder of politician-turned-realtor of Bheemreddy Ramachander Reddy at Kothur in Ranga Reddy district on Friday. A dispute over an ancestral property at Shadnagar and also the deceased repeatedly humiliating Pratap Reddy over his inter-caste marriage and his sister marrying a man from another religion led to the murder, the police said.

The victim and the accused had inherited 35 acre of land from their ancestors. But when Pratap Reddy sought his share, Ramachander was not keen. An enraged Pratap chose a pair of scissors as his weapon to kill Ramachander. He roped in his driver Vijay Kumar to execute his plan by offering a huge sum.

On Friday, Pratap called Ramachander and asked him to pay `2.75 crore towards the disputed land. The latter agreed to part of it and met Pratap and Vijay in a car. While the vehicle was in motion, Pratap stabbed Ramachander repeatedly using the scissors. Later, they dumped the body in Kothur and fled from the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
arrest Cyberabad police
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp