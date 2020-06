Hyderabad man stabbed by nephew dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rowdy sheeter was murdered by his nephew at Shalibanda on Tuesday. The accused, Shaik Abdul Suleman, stabbed his uncle Mohd Khaled, 38, with a kitchen knife. The latter died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Khaled worked as a driver and had allegedly abused Suleman’s father on Monday. He also picked up an argument with Suleman. Furious, Suleman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Khaled on the thigh, after which he fled the spot.

Shalibanda Inspector P Srinivas stated that a murder case has been registered against Suleman.