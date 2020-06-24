Kidnapped toddler rescued by Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bowenpally police rescued a toddler who was kidnapped by a woman on Tuesday. The accused, 37-year-old G Nagamma, hailed from Nizamabad. On Monday, she noticed a woman with a 3-year-old child begging at Secunderabad Railway Station and befriended them.

The woman, Swarupa, belongs to Doultabad in Vikarabad district. She had just left her abusive husband.

Nagamma promised to provide food and shelter to the mother and child. In the evening, she brought them to the bus stop at Bowenpally. Nagamma gave Rs 50 to Swarupa and asked her to get food for the child. But when Swarupa returned with the food, Nagamma and the child were nowhere to be found.

Swarupa then approached the Bowenpally police. Based on CCTV footage, the police traced the accused to a Nizamabad-bound bus.