Minimonies, highlighted eyes are wedding trends

The wedding industry post-Covid-19 will have a new reality which will follow wedding formats keeping in mind health and safety parameters.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wedding industry post-Covid-19 will have a new reality which will follow wedding formats keeping in mind health and safety parameters. A wedding technology company, The Knot Worldwide,  has put together such trends that are being followed now: Rise of Minimonies: They are mini-ceremonies with an intimate gathering, followed by a larger celebration later on non-auspicious dates. 

Health & safety measures: Installation of sanitisation fans similar to mist fans to make sure all the guests walking in are sanitised without manual effort. Guests will be given sanitisation kits instead of welcome kits and asked to procure a medical certificate and post the function, the wedding planning team will make calls to the guests to ensure the invitees are in good health.

Weddings in shifts: Couples can host their wedding with full team of wedding vendors, but the guests come in shifts, allowing them to adhere to social-distancing guidelines. Wedding dates: The focus will not be only on auspicious dates. It will depend more on availability of venues, wedding service partners, vendors, as well as government permissions. 

F&B: While delectable food is still top of mind for couples, the manner in which dishes are prepared and served will follow safety precautions. Venue preferences: Open-air venues will see greater demand, irrespective of the weather. This eliminates the possibility of guests feeling confined in a closed, high-risk, air-conditioned space. Hair and make-up: Trends will evolve with more focus on eyes and interesting hairstyles in case the bride decides to wear a mask. 

