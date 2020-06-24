STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nithya, Kriti and 29 artistes come together for a musical tribute

The film is directed by Aloke Shetty under the guidance of Oum Pradutt, Founder & Managing Director of Phase 1 Events & Experiences.

HYDERABAD: Thirty two notable artists such as Shankar Mahadevan, Latha Rajnikanth, Salim Merchant, Raghu Dixit, Yash, Boman Irani, Kalki Koechlin, Soha Ali Khan, Nithya Menen, Kriti Kharbanda, Shibhani Dandekar and eminent personalities such as Miss Malini, Saransh Goila, Rehan Poncha, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and others joined to produce musical tribute. The launch which took place on Sunday on Youtube and other online platforms. 

The song dedicated as a tribute to Covid warriors is a moving and inspiring piece, one that invokes compassion and strength the world needs to survive in these challenging times. 

Commenting on the launch, Oum Pradutt, Founder & Managing Director of Phase 1 Events & Experiences said, “From India to the world, this song carries a message of empathy, responsibility and strength."

