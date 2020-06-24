STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patients dictating terms of hospitalisation instead of trusting doctors, trend needs to change: TSSA

Citizens must understand that up to 80 per cent of the people who contract the virus may recover without any symptoms.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees offer prayers at the gates of Yellamma temple in Balkampet on the eve of Kalyanotsavam, after police personnel block the road leading to the temple, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Association (TSSHA), in a press conference here on Tuesday, urged the public not to panic over Covid-19.

The TSSHA said that many patients take to dictating terms of hospitalisation, instead of trusting doctors. “This trend needs to change so that we can prioritise those patients who actually need medical support,” they said. 

Speaking to the media, president of TSSHA and MD of KIMS Hospital Dr Bhaskar said, “Being infected doesn’t necessarily mean you’re diseased. Citizens must understand that up to 80 per cent of the people who contract the virus may recover without any symptoms.

The remaining 20 per cent may experience symptoms ranging from mild to severe. Of them, 90 per cent will recover with treatment. These statistics explain that not all of them need hospitalisation.” As for private hospitals running out of beds, he said, “This happens because of the physical distancing norms in the hospital.

The number of beds reduces and so does the number of staff. At any given point of time, only half the staff would be available.” “There are several social media posts and reports claiming there are no beds. We are planning to come up with a system for the convenience of patients, which would help track availability of beds,” added Dr Bhaskar.

TSSHA advice to amp up immunity

  •  Vitamin C: 500 mg to be consumed daily for 1 month
  •  Vitamin E: 400 mg to be consumed alternate day for 1 month
  •   Vitamin D: 60,000 units once a week for 1 month
  •   Zincovit tablets daily for 1 month
     
