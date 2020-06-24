Symmetry in geometry

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Highlighting the tribal culture of the Lambada tribe is painter Ramavath Srinivas. Bright yellows and oranges punctuate his paintings, striking a bold look. Srinivas exhibited 15 of his paintings on the Lambada tribe at Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi in March to wide acclaim. “I sold two paintings at the exhibition and two more pieces from the collection online at a Covid-19 fundraiser,” shares he. 

Srinivas, 46, a graduate from JNAFAU, himself belongs to the Lambada tribe. Born in a tribal hamlet called Erracheruvu thanda in Nalgonda district, he wishes to depict the tribal culture through his acrylics on canvas. He says, “I can paint from a photograph, but I do not want to. I draw from the childhood memories I have of their daily life, the local weekly markets, of their festivals and other cultural traits.”The paintings have sharp lines with detailing on jewellery and clothes.

With his own diction, style and unique colour sense, Srinivas creates a visual sensibility in his depictions which is real, palpable and innocent. He has used the Cubist format of painting, which transforms everyday objects into geometric shapes. What is his style of painting? Srinivas says, “My process of painting is characterised by the construction and fragmentation of vibrant imaginary envisaging native people and culture as the pictorial design of harmony.” Srinivas has taken part in over 20 camps across India and has won many awards for his paintings. He has made over 300 paintings over the years and has presented them at shows since 1993, including at the State Art Gallery, Hyderabad.

Tamanna S Mehdi

