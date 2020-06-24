STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These tools manage your virtual event

With meetings, teaching and events shifting to online space, tools that help manage the sessions are becoming important.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:43 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee  
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With meetings, teaching and events shifting to online space, tools that help manage the sessions are becoming important. Zoho Corp, a cloud-based software company, takes care of pre-event and post-event nitty gritty for you, and offers analytic insights into your virtual programme. 

Talking to Express, Praval Singh, vice-president of Zoho Corp, said: “Zoho Backstage is our event management platform. In the last two years, it has been used to run offline events at physical locations. We take care of everything from the website, registration, helping participants present their ideas, data on attendance etc. Now, we are doing the same for virtual events.

Recently, veterinarian Dr Jamshyd Cooper organised a virtual event for veterinarians across the globe using our products.We helped them manage over 1,800 registrations across 60 countries and in automating the process of e-certificate generation personalised with the attendee name.” Zoho has other tools like Zoho Meeting on which you can hold virtual meets and webinar. Zoho Showtime is another platform for trainers to host their courses. One can teach guitar, an academic course or any other skill through this platform.

Talking about business after Covid-19, Praval said: “After the lockdown, we have seen a sharp rise in the number of users. The number of daily users, virtual meetings and webinars have gone up since April.” 
So how does one go about using their products?  “One can go to our website and subscribe to a plan. There are monthly and annual plans for each product. For every plan, there is a 15-day trial period. After the trial period ends, you can either buy the product, or get downgraded to the free edition. Most of our products have a free-for-life version with limited features,” said the company’s vice-president.

