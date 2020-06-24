STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

To wear or not to wear glasses?

Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, chief surgeon and founder MaxiVision Eye Hospitals says, “A virus enters the body when we rub our eyes without washing our hands.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is wearing glasses the best option until the pandemic of Covid-19 gets over to protect eyes from the infection? Covid-19 is transmitted mainly via small respiratory droplets through sneezing, coughing, or when people interact with each other for some time in close proximity (usually less than one meter). 

Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, chief surgeon and founder MaxiVision Eye Hospitals says, “A virus enters the body when we rub our eyes without washing our hands. Patients are visiting ophthalmologists for conjunctivitis, but they also have fever and respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath.” To prevent becoming infected with Coronavirus, health experts are urging people to avoid touching their face.

That’s because, the virus can enter the body through the mouth, nose, and eyes. That has left millions of people around the world who wear contact lenses wondering if they should stop wearing them and switch to glasses during this pandemic. Most experts advise not to wear contact lenses. “However, one must note that it is safe for people to continue wearing contact lenses as long as they remain diligent about washing their hands and maintain hygiene.

It probably would be preferable to wear glasses if you cannot,” says Dr Kasu. Lenses can cause irritation and lead to rubbing of the eyes and dryness and may lead to an increased chance of getting the infection. “One can say that not wearing contact lenses and wearing glasses during this time is the best course of action and one can follow wearing glasses to avoid unnecessary complications arising out of the current situation” shares Dr KP Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp