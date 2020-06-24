To wear or not to wear glasses?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is wearing glasses the best option until the pandemic of Covid-19 gets over to protect eyes from the infection? Covid-19 is transmitted mainly via small respiratory droplets through sneezing, coughing, or when people interact with each other for some time in close proximity (usually less than one meter).

Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, chief surgeon and founder MaxiVision Eye Hospitals says, “A virus enters the body when we rub our eyes without washing our hands. Patients are visiting ophthalmologists for conjunctivitis, but they also have fever and respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath.” To prevent becoming infected with Coronavirus, health experts are urging people to avoid touching their face.

That’s because, the virus can enter the body through the mouth, nose, and eyes. That has left millions of people around the world who wear contact lenses wondering if they should stop wearing them and switch to glasses during this pandemic. Most experts advise not to wear contact lenses. “However, one must note that it is safe for people to continue wearing contact lenses as long as they remain diligent about washing their hands and maintain hygiene.

It probably would be preferable to wear glasses if you cannot,” says Dr Kasu. Lenses can cause irritation and lead to rubbing of the eyes and dryness and may lead to an increased chance of getting the infection. “One can say that not wearing contact lenses and wearing glasses during this time is the best course of action and one can follow wearing glasses to avoid unnecessary complications arising out of the current situation” shares Dr KP Reddy.