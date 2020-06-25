STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australian varsity begins Face-to-Face virtual classes

Australian University Charles Sturt University has announced that it has started Face-to-Face Virtual (F2FV) for programmes starting in July 2020.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Australian University Charles Sturt University has announced that it has started Face-to-Face Virtual (F2FV) for programmes starting in July 2020.  More students choose to study online with the University than any other institution in the country (Department of Education, Skills and Employment Higher Education Statistics). So online students are supported at every step of the way, said the university in a press release.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Andrew Vann said that this teaching model will provide the students the same level of interaction with the staff as studying in-centre. “That means they won’t have to delay their study plans as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.” The F2FV classes are scheduled during the afternoon and evening to suit a wider range of time zones, including the Indian Standard Time.

“This means students from across the country, including Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana can join for the live classes. They can also take part in online careers and wellbeing workshops and social events, including virtual karaoke and quiz nights – making sure they stay connected until arriving in Australia,” he added. Australia is working tirelessly to minimise the impact and spread of COVID-19, with great progress already made. The Charles Sturt University Study Centres said it is confident that they will be able to welcome new students to Australia shortly.

