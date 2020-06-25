STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Covid tests halted at Hyderabad centres, patients jittery

The development without any prior notice came as a shocker as coronavirus cases in GHMC limits are skyrocketing.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sudden turn of events, GHMC officials on Thursday, turned away suspected Covid-19 patients without collecting their samples at designated collection centres and asked them to come two days later.

People who lined up at King Koti Hospital, Kukatpally (UPHC), Area Hospital Malkajgiri, Nature Cure Hospital, Ayurveda Hospital and SD Eye Hospital were told that collection of swabs had been temporarily suspended. This led to panic as Covid cases in the GHMC area have gone up sharply.

The Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao, in a statement said tests had been stopped because 8,253 samples had already accumulated. A sample gives the most accurate results if stored only up to 48 hours. Therefore, testing was halted to clear the backlog, he said. However, Express has learnt from reliable sources that the centres were shut down after 10 days of testing because at least six medical staffers at the testing centres have contracted Coronavirus. These staffers are from Sarojini Devi Hospital camp, Dabeerpura and so on.

“There was a huge rush at all the centres. Owing to this, sanitation took a hit and the staff themselves contracted the infection,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Among those positive are a doctor from Sarojini Devi Hospital, one nurse, one technician and two public health officers. Along with them, some of their family members have also tested positive. Meanwhile, Srinivasa Rao assured that all patients requiring critical medical care would be tested. The tests will resume after two days on completion of testing pending samples, he said.


Key points:

  • Total tests done since June 16 to date -36000

  • Samples pending to be tested- 8523

  • Only sample collection camps to be closed. Testing at hospitals for critical patients to continue

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad coronavirus testing Coronavirus COVID 19 hyderabad
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp