Covid tests halted at Hyderabad centres, patients jittery

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sudden turn of events, GHMC officials on Thursday, turned away suspected Covid-19 patients without collecting their samples at designated collection centres and asked them to come two days later.

People who lined up at King Koti Hospital, Kukatpally (UPHC), Area Hospital Malkajgiri, Nature Cure Hospital, Ayurveda Hospital and SD Eye Hospital were told that collection of swabs had been temporarily suspended. This led to panic as Covid cases in the GHMC area have gone up sharply.

The Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao, in a statement said tests had been stopped because 8,253 samples had already accumulated. A sample gives the most accurate results if stored only up to 48 hours. Therefore, testing was halted to clear the backlog, he said. However, Express has learnt from reliable sources that the centres were shut down after 10 days of testing because at least six medical staffers at the testing centres have contracted Coronavirus. These staffers are from Sarojini Devi Hospital camp, Dabeerpura and so on.

“There was a huge rush at all the centres. Owing to this, sanitation took a hit and the staff themselves contracted the infection,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Among those positive are a doctor from Sarojini Devi Hospital, one nurse, one technician and two public health officers. Along with them, some of their family members have also tested positive. Meanwhile, Srinivasa Rao assured that all patients requiring critical medical care would be tested. The tests will resume after two days on completion of testing pending samples, he said.



Key points: