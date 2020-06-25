STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beware! Your boss is tracking your every click

The Covid-19 pandemic has made a shift in our understanding of Work For Home (WFH) policies.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:50 AM

Softwares that allow employers to check their workers’ web browsing history and app downloads or monitor how long a computer lies idle are in great demand.

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has made a shift in our understanding of Work For Home (WFH) policies. Even though the lockdown is being relaxed, most companies continue to actively encourage WFH for their employees. As an increasing number of businesses switches to WFH, how do you know if the remote staff is actually working? Softwares that allow employers to check their workers’ web browsing history and app downloads or monitor how long a computer lies idle are in great demand. 

To ensure employees remain on task and are productive, there is a cloud-based time tracking and productivity management software, EmpMonitor. It helps organisations gain complete visibility and control over their employees’ daily WFH. Speaking to TNIE, Sumit Ghosh, founder and CEO, said, “Often companies face challenges like lack of control of remote teams and unawareness about what’s happening in real-time.

In such a situation, EmpMonitor will help solve and automate most of the tracking and management processes.” This SAP-based software launched in November 2019 saw a rise in demand due to the pandemic and the subsequent remote working culture. Sumit says, “Globally 2,000 companies are using our software.” With this web-browser application, managers can monitor, track, record, and analyse time spent by WFH employees on various tasks. Some of its’ key features include website and app tracking, social media alerts, and alerts to employees on non-productive work.

Vistaprint, a digital printing firm, claims they have witnessed an 80 per cent surge in employee productivity on using this software. Robert Keane, founder and CEO, shared, “We implemented EmpMonitor to monitor our employees’ day-to-day tasks. The task management facility and the data collected by the software which maps specific details is the best feature that helps enhance the overall productivity.” Prem Kannan V, information security architect, Ansio India Private Limited said, it helps track employee productivity.

While Sumit claims this tool is a perfect fit for small businesses, financial companies, banks, educational institutions, and even parents, what about data security? Sumit answers, “It has a data leak protection feature and insider threat detection which keeps the organisation’s confidential data secured in the right place. Banks and fintech companies know that their critical customer data is in safe hands and only accessed by authorised persons.”

Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

