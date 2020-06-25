Yet another Muslim denied burial space in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Muslim family was denied space to bury a deceased family member at the cemetery in Langar Houz on Wednesday. The incident comes nearly a month after a Muslim man was denied burial space at least five cemeteries in the city, which had caused a furore.

Mohammed Fasiuddin Ilyas’ father passed away on Wednesday morning after he was redirected to various hospitals in the city. Some hospitals, Ilyas alleged, denied admitting his father. He said after his father’s death, the family took the body to Langar Houz cemetery. After last month’s incident, the Waqf Board had set up a toll free number. Ilyas said he called the helpline but got no response.