55-yr-old man tries to rape minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old man, Janardhan Reddy, attempted to sexually assault a minor girl at Khanapur village of Chevella in Rangareddy district on Wednesday. Chevella police have registered a case. According to the police, the victim and the accused belong to the same village. On Wednesday evening, Janardhan Reddy came to the victim’s house and asked if her father was at home. On being informed that she was alone, he barged into the house and forced himself on her. But when the girl raised an alarm, he threatened her and fled the place. Later, when her parents came home, the girl told them about what had happened. Her parents lodged a police complaint.