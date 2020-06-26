Constable sexually assaults minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old police constable, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl, was arrested by the Bowenpally police on Thursday. The police are to produce the errant constable before the court for judicial remand. The accused Varadaraj Sudesh Umesh, 33, is a resident of Sikh Village of Bowenpally. He worked as a constable at Ramgopalpet police station. Umesh is learnt to have sexually assaulted the minor victim, who is a close relative of his. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said that a complaint was received from the victim claiming she was sexually assaulted by Umseh. Based on the complaint, Bowenpally police registered cases under Sections 376 (3) (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5(a) of the POCSO Act.