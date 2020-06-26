Deformed baby: Woman slaps case against hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case against a private hospital and a diagnostic centre, after a woman taking treatment there delivered a female child with deformities. Goshika Uma (22), from LB Nagar, had on Monday delivered and the child was born with only half of her left hand.

She alleged that the diagnostic centre and the hospital did not inform her about the growth during her routine visits to the hospital or during the scans conducted. Uma lost her first child in 2019 and she conceived again three months later. She was taking treatment at a private hospital in Vanasthalipuram.

During all the scans, she was told that the baby’s growth was normal and her scheduled delivery date was given as July 24. But when Uma visited the hospital on Monday, doctors said she had to undergo a Gravid Vierus USG test. After that, doctors informed her that she has to undergo a C Section immediately. She gave birth to a female child with deformities.

She inquired about it with the hospital authorities and the doctors who treated her, but they gave evasive replies. They also threatened her with dire consequences, Uma alleged. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against the hospital for negligence and also against the diagnostic centre for giving false reports and started investigation.