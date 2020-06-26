Ecstasy in a clay cup

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Phirni is an amalgam of culinary osmosis served in a clay saucer/bowl. A Persian word, it is also spelled as phereni, fereny, or ferni. The dessert, prepared with milk, sugar and coarsely ground rice is said to have originated in Persia which travelled to the subcontinent with the Mughals. It’s a close cousin of kheer whose description is mentioned in ancient Sanskrit texts derived from the word sheer which means milk both in Sanskrit and Persian.

It is because of the Persians that rose water and dry fruits are used in this sweet dish. Also called Sheer Branj or Sheer Brinij, which means milk and rice, the dessert in the earlier days was thought to be the fare for angels as per Oxford Companion to Food. And, Hyderabad platter is known to have the influence of the cuisine thanks to the strong ties of the then realm with Persia which is now modern-day Iran. That’s how firnis in different flavours become elixir to be savoured during not just Ramzan but other days as well. Other than restaurants, now serving through takeaways, a startup named ‘Treat Your Sweet Tooth by Nyla’ has come up in Hyderabad to deliver the bowls of fresh homemade phirni at the doorstep. Its 29-year-old founder, Nyla, says, “I started this venture during Ramzan this year. And it turned out to be really fruitful despite the lockdown and the pandemic threat.”

Nyla operates from her home at Lakdi Ka Pul. Her day starts at 6 am as she begins preparing the orders received the previous day though her Instagram page. “It takes me two to three hours to prepare the phirnis, The recipe is traditional Hyderabadi” she says as she gets ready to deliver the parcels herself. She drives her car to the clients’ homes and comes back before sunset to play with her pet dog, who doesn’t bother her much while she works. So how did it all begin?

“I was going through severe depression after a failed marriage. To keep myself busy, I had already done a world tour. I didn’t know what to do next. So, one fine day after having my tea I just went to the kitchen and decided to prepare phirni. Later I posted photographs on Instagram; the orders started pouring in,” says the Computer Science graduate from IIMC, Khairtabad. She lost her parents at a young age and has a sister, who’s a chef and lives in Canada. Shares Nyla, “My venture inspired my sister and she’s also started an enterprise of her own.”

She plays with flavours. As of now she’s serving phirnis prepared with nuts, saffron, litchi, mango, and rose among others. She’s soon going to add more to the list. Other than rice and milk does she add kewra or rose water to the phirnis? “No, the ingredients release their own aroma which is what makes the delight unique,” she says. And she makes sure that the clay bowls are soaked in freshwater for at least two hours before the dessert is served and kept aside to set. She puts Chandi Ka Varq to complete the dish and give it the royal look for which it’s known. Each bowl weighs around 300 gm and costs `250 onwards.

