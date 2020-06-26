Man stabbed by friends dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old rowdy-sheeter was murdered by his friends following an argument at Saroornagar early on Thursday. The deceased, Sandasari Vinay Kumar, a resident of Chatrinaka, has several cases against him and was even convicted for murder in one. Ironically, his constant bragging about his long list of crimes provoked his friends which led to the killing. Vinay’s friends, B Santosh Kumar and B Sandeep Kumar, stabbed the victim multiple times. He was declared brought dead at Osmania Hospital. The trio have been involved in several offences in the past.