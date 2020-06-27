12-year-olds steal mobile phones, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two 12-year-old boys were among five persons arrested by the Narsingi police on Friday for their involvement in a series of mobile thefts. Police recovered 52 stolen mobiles from their possession. The boys belonging to Kurnool, were brought to the city by a gang leader. They were paid `100 a day for f i l ching cellphones. After two mobiles were stolen from a Narsingi vegetable market and a hotel in a week’s time, police increased vigil.

On Friday, they apprehended a group of people identified as N Hariprasad, Y Srinivas, A Kishore and the two minor boys. Hariprasad and Srinivas were arrested a few months ago in separate cases. Hence, they brought two 12-year-old boys from Kurnool to assist them. The boys were given food and accommodation and paid `100 per day to the boys and used them in the offences. The children would accompany the three adults to different parts of the city and snatch mobiles of unsuspecting people.