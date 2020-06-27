STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops rescue suicidal man after WhatsApp call

The Hyderabad police prevented a medical representative from killing himself on the railway tracks at Nampally on Thursday night.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police prevented a medical representative from killing himself on the railway tracks at Nampally on Thursday night. They tracked his mobile phone location and sent units to the site for rescue. He was then counselled and returned to his family. The Tappachabutra Additional Inspector K Prasada Rao said that the 34-year-old medical rep, by the name of Ramakrishna, was a resident of Markendayanagar.

Last night, he consumed alcohol and went to the railway tacks between the Nampally and Lakdikapul station to kill himself. The police said that he was upset over lack of employment opportunities. Before attempting suicide, he called his wife on WhatsApp, stating his location and intent. “His wife Sailaja dialled 100 and sought police help in rescuing her husband. Immediately, a team located the site where Ramakrishna was based on the WhatsApp call,” a police official said.

