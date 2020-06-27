‘Getting ready’ to work remotely

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: We all had a hearty laugh when a businessman accidentally appeared naked during a Zoom conference call with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Stand up comic Rajasekhar Mamidanna’s ‘Frustrated Rambabu’ rants of a software engineer commenting on video calls incites spontaneous humour, but none of us want to be caught at an ‘at-home’ blunder while we are on official calls. While it might be cute to see Taimur crashing his father Saif Ali Khan’s online interviews, let’s face it, it’s a breach of etiquette to have children, parents, spouses or our furry friends interrupt the audio or video calls.

Priya Rajiv

As employees worldwide transitioned to Work From Home (WFH), posts and pictures on ‘living out of pyjamas’ (sometimes with no pants on), and on idling on the bed and sofa while tapping away at the laptop flooded social media. However, as Priya Rajiv, an image consultant and life coach says, “It is important to look appropriate as we are constantly being judged whether we like it or not. We are always attracted to people who look good and present themselves well.” She adds, “A neat background just completes the entire look. A multicoloured background can be distracting. Do nothing that takes the attention and focus away from you and your work.”

Many of us have put the mike on mute and turned off the video to attend to chores, take a sneak peek at the OTTs, play a game, or get on Insta or Twitter, forgetting that the person on the other end deserves our total attention. Mahua Gorthi, a business coach says, “Most small firm and business owners were always on the move and in the midst of action. The challenges they now face while working from home vary from lack of self-discipline/calendaring to staying focussed for a long time on telecommunication devices to being able to create a professional image during online interactions.”

It is also easy to let the routine slip while WFH. The hour-long commute times have now turned to an hour-long extra ‘sleep time’, often ending just a couple of minutes before log-in time, throwing an entire routine into disarray. Is it important to stick to a routine? Anika Khara, image and fashion consultant, shares, “If we do proper time management with developing a routine for ourselves, we trick our minds into a pandemic free life again. Routines help reduce mental fatigue, so simple actions such as getting up at your usual time, showering, and getting dressed as you would for work is helpful.”

Mahua Gorthi suggests tips for video calls

Be punctual

Have a noise-free corner with a comfortable table and chair and ideal lighting

Avoid touching the face or fidgeting

Basic grooming for both men and women. Beards trimmed, hair well-groomed and minimum jewellery for women

Keep a solid coloured jacket or waistcoat handy to quickly slip into

A quick hack for women is to keep a set of ironed dupatta, stole or scarf made of either cotton or silk, which can go with any attire

During meetings, in case you need to sip water, avoid sipping directly from bottle. Keep a glass handy, pour water into that and drink

Pointers to improve productivity by Anika Khara

Create a designated workspace

Imagine as if you are going to work n Make a to-do list

Take short breaks and stretch regularly n Educate your family about WFH etiquette

End your day with a routine

Priya Rajiv’s mantra to dress for success

Decide what to wear the night before

Use morning routine for 30 minutes of exercise, 30 minutes on self-care which includes a healthy breakfast and grooming

Dressing up has a positive impact on our mindset

For corporate professionals, day colours are whites, powder blue, beige, blush lilac, light pink and light yellow

Bright colours work if you are in the teaching or creative field

If you choose to wear prints or checks make sure they are small

Wear your moisturiser, sunblock, compact, eyeliner, lipstick and blush

Frumpy clothes make us feel lethargic, so wear clothes that are smart and professional

A good perfume or cologne also elevates our mood

