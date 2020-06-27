Head nurse of Hyderabad's Government General and Chest Hospital dies of coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic turn, the Head Nurse of the Government General and Chest Hospital at Erragadda, Victoria Jayamani, died due to Covid-19 on Friday. She was due to retire this month-end. Jayamani had both BP and diabetes which worsened the effect of the virus. She died after a week in the hospital. On Friday evening, the I&PR Department tweeted: “Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her deepest condolences at the passing away of Smt. Victoria Jayamani, a Head Nurse working at Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda ,Hyderabad. @ TelanganaGuv” It remains unclear where the senior staffer contracted the infection from.

Jayamani’s family alleges that despite being at high risk, the Head Nurse was forced to attend duties in the hospital where several Covid-19 patients came in. But hospital authorities deny the same. “About 20 days ago, she went on medical leave and attended a function in Sangareddy where she contracted the infection. Her husband was also admitted. Considering her age, she was kept away from Covid patients,” said Dr Mahboob Khan, Superintendent of Government Chest Hospital. Meanwhile, doctors who served at the hospital remember her fondly, saying she was a kind and gentle individual