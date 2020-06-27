STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad experiences heavy showers, Nampally area lashed with 102 mm rainfall 

India Meteorology Department (IMD) - Hyderabad, Head, Dr K Nagaratna, said that light showers can be expected on Sunday as well but the likelihood of a heavy one is nil.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Water logging due to sudden rain at Mallepally in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

Water logging due to sudden rain at Mallepally in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After remaining subdued for a long time since its arrival in the state on June 11, monsoon made its presence felt on Saturday, as various parts of Hyderabad recorded heavy rainfall.

Nampally area recorded as much as 102 mm rainfall within a span of 5-6 hours.

Various other parts of the city recorded rainfall between 50-100 mm rainfall. As on Saturday, Telangana received 26 percent more rainfall than normal. 

India Meteorology Department (IMD) - Hyderabad, Head, Dr K Nagaratna, said that light showers can be expected on Sunday as well but the likelihood of a heavy one is nil.

ALSO READ | Part of Hyderabad's Chowmahalla Palace collapses after heavy rains lash city

However heavy showers are expected to lash across many parts of the state, including Hyderabad from June 29 to July 1.

Heavy rains brought along water logging woes on city's on main roads, residential areas, uprooting of trees and power cuts lasting for a few hours.

In few parts of Hyderabad, especially from areas located in and around Old City, the rainwater stagnant on roads was knee-deep.

Slow movement of traffic on main roads was reported from places including Abids, MJ Market, Siddiamber Bazar, Himayat Nagar, Goshamahal anf Begumpet. People could be seen pushing their two-wheelers through the water-logged 

Speaking to Express, Anil Kumar, Addl CP, Hyderabad Traffic Police, said that more than water logging, traffic congestion was due to the trees uprooted.

Hyderabad traffic police personnel could be seen at various traffic junctions working on clearing the roads. Personnel of the Disaster Response Force, GHMC also sprang into action.

Hyderabad showers water levels:

  • Nampally - 102 mm

  • Malkajgiri - 82.8 mm

  • Alwal - 80.3 mm

  • Himayatnagar - 76.5 mm

  • Marredpally - 67.3 mm

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad rains Hyderabad showers
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp