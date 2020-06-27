Hyderabad experiences heavy showers, Nampally area lashed with 102 mm rainfall 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After remaining subdued for a long time since its arrival in the state on June 11, monsoon made its presence felt on Saturday, as various parts of Hyderabad recorded heavy rainfall.

Nampally area recorded as much as 102 mm rainfall within a span of 5-6 hours.

Various other parts of the city recorded rainfall between 50-100 mm rainfall. As on Saturday, Telangana received 26 percent more rainfall than normal.

India Meteorology Department (IMD) - Hyderabad, Head, Dr K Nagaratna, said that light showers can be expected on Sunday as well but the likelihood of a heavy one is nil.

However heavy showers are expected to lash across many parts of the state, including Hyderabad from June 29 to July 1.

Heavy rains brought along water logging woes on city's on main roads, residential areas, uprooting of trees and power cuts lasting for a few hours.

In few parts of Hyderabad, especially from areas located in and around Old City, the rainwater stagnant on roads was knee-deep.

Slow movement of traffic on main roads was reported from places including Abids, MJ Market, Siddiamber Bazar, Himayat Nagar, Goshamahal anf Begumpet. People could be seen pushing their two-wheelers through the water-logged

Speaking to Express, Anil Kumar, Addl CP, Hyderabad Traffic Police, said that more than water logging, traffic congestion was due to the trees uprooted.

Hyderabad traffic police personnel could be seen at various traffic junctions working on clearing the roads. Personnel of the Disaster Response Force, GHMC also sprang into action.

Hyderabad showers water levels: