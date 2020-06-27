‘Hyderabad has excellent mental strength to cope with Covid’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A consumer insights and brand analytics company on Friday released a white paper tracking the mental well-being of citizens across urban India during the lockdown period. The survey was conducted by TRA Research across 16 cities between March 23 and May 21. The study measured Health Worry, Economy Worry, Family Worry and Financial Worry of citizens and their ability to cope with them.

The demographic pattern of the Mental Well-being Index (MWBI) shows that Hyderabad had 87% Mental Well-being Index score displaying ‘Excellent’ mental ability. The city was only behind Delhi (NCR) and Guwahati which scored 95%. Indore and Chandigarh, both at 78%, are rated ‘Very Good’ on mental well-being.

However, in the South, most cities showed greater vulnerability in coping with their Covid worries with Chennai having the lowest MWBI score at 43% followed closely by Kochi at 45%. The respondents covered in South Zone belonged to five south cities including Hyderabad. Chennai has the highest Family Worry Index across cities. Hyderabad stands out in contrast in the South with a high MWBI score of 87%. Hyderabad has the lowest financial worry at 53%, followed closely by Mumbai at 54%. Lucknow and Kochi have the highest at 71% and 70% respectively, higher than the national average of 60%.

Research shows that mental well-being impacts people’s enjoyment, coping effectiveness, relationships, performance, mood, emotional balance, etc. The necessity of measuring mental well-being is crucial as the most important indicator of how people, cities and countries may get impacted when faced with such a severe crisis, and how they emerge in its wake.