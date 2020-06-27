Hyderabad traders to enter self-imposed lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trade and economy in Hyderabad is expected to be subdued during the next week as merchant associations trading in various commodities have decided to voluntarily shut their businesses till July 5 in order to control the spread of the Coronavirus. These traders are being forced to think about the safety of their families as well as their customers in view of the exponential rise in Covid- 19 cases in the Greater Hyderabad region.

While some associations in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have unanimously decided to implement self-imposed lockdown, some have appealed to their members to remain shut till Sunday. Most of the associations have at least 300 to 500 businesspersons as their members. In view of these decisions, thousands of retail and wholesale shops in various markets of the twin cities, including Ranigunj, General Bazar, Begum Bazar and Troop Bazar, will be closed during the coming week.

However, not all associations are backing such decisions. Suresh Kumar Agarwal, president of Telangana Oil Industry and Trade Association, said: “We trade in essential commodities and cannot just decide to remain shut as many people might be affected and the prices might also become abnormal. The State government helped facilitate sale of essential commodities during the lockdown and now we will cooperate with the State government in following precautionary norms and continue with our business. However, our members are free to take their own individual decisions on the issue.”

The Greater City Timber Merchants and Saw Millers Association, which has around 600 members, will take a call on the issue decision on Sunday, according to its General Secretary P Gopi Krishna. The associations which have decided to shut their business during the selfimposed lockdown are Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association, Hyderabad and Secunderabad Sanitary Dealers Assoc iat ion, Hyderabad Cut Piece Cloth Merchants Assoc iat ion, Hyderabad Wholesale Art Silk Cloth Merchants Association, Secunderabad Electric Traders Association and Association of merchants from Laad Bazar, Troop Bazaar, jewellery stores.