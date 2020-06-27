Hyderabadi toddler ki ‘car’ name

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two-year-old Hyderabadi toddler Devamsh Narayanam is reeling off names of over 100 global car brands and is sweeping us off our feet with his charm. Son of fashion designer Architha Narayanam and industrialist Nikhil Narayanam, this child prodigy displayed such memory feats when he was abroad. “We noticed his extraordinary abilities during our trip to USA, he was just about a year old, but the wide range of four wheelers there seemed to excite him to no end.

Every time a car whizzed past, his eyes and focus used to be rivetted on them, say his parents. At an age when he could barely walk, he used to head to the cars and pose for pictures with them. As he grew he was inquisitive about the names of the models and would recall the details the next time he saw them. Unlike other kids of his age, Devamsh was always keen to hear interesting anecdotes about cars. He now has a wide collection of toy cars and spends his time with them. Even at his school, he excels in academics.

“We recognise that his inherent cognitive skills are well beyond his age and as parents want to mould him into a citizen, the society and country can be proud of,” say the parents. From Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, TATA, to Zenvo, Alpina , Ascari, Mazzanti, this kiddo can rattle them with ease.