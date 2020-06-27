STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Part of Hyderabad's Chowmahalla Palace collapses after heavy rains lash city

The 'chajja', which is a decorative balcony on the Khilwat clocktower, collapsed and fell on the Motigali street, located at a stone's throw from Charminar.

Published: 27th June 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:12 PM

Along with chunks of lime plaster, wooden beams also got dislocated on Friday evening. Luckily, there were no injuries and further damage inflicted on the age-old structure. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An architectural projection at the main gate of Chowmahalla Palace, which houses the famous clock tower, collapsed after heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday. 

Along with chunks of lime plaster, wooden beams also got dislocated on Saturday evening. Luckily, there were no injuries and further damage inflicted on the age-old structure. 

Sources also clarified that there was no damage to the main palaces -- Afzal Mahal, Mahtab Mahal, Tahniyat Mahal and Aftab Mahal.

Sources in Chowmahalla Palace said that the portion that collapsed was to be taken up for restoration, but the plans got delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As of now, sources said that emergency repairs may be taken up on that portion to prevent further damage. 

However a full-scale restoration will be taken up only after the monsoon subsides.

Though there is no definite date for the construction of the palace, the earliest description of the palace dates from the 1750s. It was once spread over 45 acres, and it has two courtyards.

This palace has been witness to important durbars of Hyderabad's Asaf Jahi dynasty -- the coronation of Mukarram Jah in 1967 as the titular Nizam.

However, such incidents are not entirely unfamiliar to Hyderabad. In May 2019, a chunk of one of the four minarets of iconic Charminar fell down.

One month later, the top portion of the 19th century ceremonial arch Moula Ali Kaman collapsed after suffering structural damage due to heavy rains.

In September same year, a portion of the Golconda Fort gateway, Moti Darwaza also collapsed due to heavy rains.

