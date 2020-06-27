Tech startup gives feedback for WFH staff

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: With a large number of employees working in remote locations, companies are now thinking about ways to ensure continuous feedback and evaluation. Gradually, a new kind of performance and feedback management has to evolve which takes into account the nitty-gritty of working from home.

Dockable is an HR Tech startup that makes performance management more contextual and continuous for the team. Talking to Express, Samarth Masson, co-founder of the firm, said: “Traditionally, appraisals are carried out once a year, and a lot of biases tend to creep into the procedure. That’s why, employees do not relate to the process. To do away with these limitations, we came up with this product into which you can integrate your goals or KPIs. Another feature on the platform is reviewing, through which you can go for a team review, a 360 degree, a quarterly or an annual review. There is a peer-to-peer recognition platform too.”

Talking about the changing work dynamics in a post-Covid world, he said: “The surge in unemployment due to the pandemic has many industries shifting their dynamics to remote working, a practice that has recently seen a spike worldwide. But remote working too has its pros and cons. While it is the need of the hour, it makes team coordination, communication and goal settings a difficult task at the grass-root level. To overcome these issues, one must start adopt technologically advanced tools.”

“We are coming up with a new module to address this. After you finish a project, the module enables you to provide instant feedback to your team. There are other features which make the feedback process continuous. Therefore, an employee’s work is not measured on the basis of the verdict provided by a manager at the end of the year. It saves a lot of time for the company too as all the information you need for appraisal is auto-curated by our product,” he added.

