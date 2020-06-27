STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife arrested for killing husband in Hyderabad, couple involved in Rs 500 crore scam

The woman, Melange Sukanya, (30) who hails from Tamil Nadu, and the victim, Melange John Prabhakaran, (50) had been earlier arrested by CID and were currently out on bail.

Published: 27th June 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 12:10 AM

Melange Sukanya was arrested by Malkajgiri police for killing her husband in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, involved in a Rs 500 crore MLM scam fraud in Tamil Nadu with her husband, was arrested for allegedly killing him by the Malkajgiri police on Saturday.

While Prabhakaran had been living in Hyderabad since quite some time, Sukanya had joined him on June 15, after which, she was forced to leave as he was already residing with another woman and issued Sukanya with threats.

Prabhakaran, the victim

Angered with this, she smothered and killed him, the police found.

After Prabhakaran's body was found, Sukanya had initially told the police that he was suffering from paralysis and died in his sleep.

Sensing hesitation towards lodging a police complaint from Sukanya's end, the officers grew suspicious and registered a case to begin their investigation.

After the postmortem examination and subsequent interrogation, she finally cracked and admitted to having killed him.

Further inquiries revealed that Sukanya and Prabhakaran have three children.

In 2012, the Tamil Nadu police arrested Prabhakaran in a Rs 500 crore money back policy cheating racket and Sukanya was arrested in 2013.

Prabhakaran managed to get bail after a few months, but Sukanya was lodged in the prison till 2018.

She was produced before the court on Saturday, Malkajgiri police said.

