Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation starts pilot project to control stray dog population 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Veterinary Wing has come up with a pilot project for five wards in the city to control the street dog population. “The two-month-long pilot project started on June 15. Under the project, 1,179 street dogs have been vaccinated and sterilised,” said GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Abdul Wakeel.

To make this possible, five animal care centres in the GHMC, selected one ward from their area. It is estimated that the selected wards have nearly 20,000 stray dogs. As many as 2,016 dogs have been vaccinated and sterilised so far, Dr Wakeel informed.

Meanwhile, the Veterinary wing is going to serve notices to all mutton and beef shop owners in the Greater Hyderabad to procure stamped mutton and beef from GHMC slaughterhouses. In case, the butchers continue to sell unstamped unauthorised meat of animals, action will be taken against them, GHMC said in a press release.