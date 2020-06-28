STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner sends slithery visitor back to zoo

The IPS officer was on his morning walk when he noticed that his pet dog was barking furiously at the bushes near his car parking.

Published: 28th June 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar holds a snake that he rescued from his backyard in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar holds a snake that he rescued from his backyard in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A reptilian visitor trespassed onto Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar’s residence early on Saturday.

The IPS officer was on his morning walk when he noticed that his pet dog was barking furiously at the bushes near his car parking.

After pacifying his dog, he cautiously went over to the bushes and found a snake trying to enter his vehicle.

He immediately swung into action and with the help of people from his department, rescued the reptile and shifted it to Nehru Zoological Park in the city.

A few policemen from Hyderabad City Police are trained snake catchers and have, in many instances, caught snakes found in residential areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Commissioner
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp