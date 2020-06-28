Hyderabad Police Commissioner sends slithery visitor back to zoo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A reptilian visitor trespassed onto Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar’s residence early on Saturday.



The IPS officer was on his morning walk when he noticed that his pet dog was barking furiously at the bushes near his car parking.

After pacifying his dog, he cautiously went over to the bushes and found a snake trying to enter his vehicle.



He immediately swung into action and with the help of people from his department, rescued the reptile and shifted it to Nehru Zoological Park in the city.



A few policemen from Hyderabad City Police are trained snake catchers and have, in many instances, caught snakes found in residential areas.