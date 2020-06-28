STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad techie suicide: Husband held for abetment after parents suspect foul play

The techie's parents alleged that their son-in-law, Venkateshwar Rao, could have killed her and was trying to paint it as a suicide.

​Venkateshwar Rao, who is a pilot with a private airline, was arrested by Cyberabad police on the charges of abetment to suicide and domestic violence. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The husband of techie M Lavanya Lahari, who hung herself at Shamshabad on Thursday at 11.30 pm, was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

Venkateshwar Rao, who is a pilot with a private airline, was arrested by Cyberabad police on the charges of abetment to suicide and domestic violence.  

However, Lavanya’s parents allege that there is something suspicious about her death. The techie's parents alleged that their son-in-law, Venkateshwar Rao, could have killed her and was trying to paint it as a suicide.

“When he returned home from work on Thursday evening, Lavanya was normal. She spoke to me for more than an hour and did not seem to be upset,” they told media persons. 

Lavanya’s mother Taramani, Principal of the Government College in Prakasam, told police that Lavanya was an intelligent girl and scored 96 per cent in engineering.

“Venkateshwar wooed our daughter for two years and convinced us that he would be a good match for our daughter. But things started changing after the marriage. She conceived thrice but had miscarriages. During her last pregnancy in 2019, he assaulted her,” Taramani added.

Lavanya’s father Eshwaraiah, an ex-serviceman demanded an “encounter” to punish their son-in-law for torturing their daughter.

Lavanya and Venkateshwar Rao were married eight years ago.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

