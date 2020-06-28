Worksite mishap claims life of 36-year-old woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A construction worker died after she was hit by a rock at a construction site at Madhapur on Saturday.



The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Nune Lingamma. She had been working at the site for the past few weeks.

On Saturday afternoon, during a controlled rock blasting at the site, one of the rocks ricocheted off and hit her, resulting in multiple injuries. Five other workers escaped unhurt in the incident.



Madhapur police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the contractor.