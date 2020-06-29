25-year-old pharmacist hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man was found hanging at his home in Malkajgiri. Yoganath Nikhil was working at a pharmacy of a private hospital in Secunderabad. But he was not happy with the job and was doing it only to support his parents financially, said the police.

According to the police, this was not the first time that he tried to kill himself. Six months ago, he went to a railway track and called his parents saying he has decided to kill himself. But his parents’ counselled him and convinced him to return home. Since then he was upset and had got addicted to alcohol.