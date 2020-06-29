Flouting COVID-19 norms, private schools in Hyderabad hold e-classes

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the School Education Department is yet to come up with a plan to begin the academic year, private schools have kick-started their academic calendar through online classes. A majority of schools have collected fee in the name of e-classes and are forcing students — even those from pre-primary classes — to attend lessons.

"Schools are not only charging more, but are also forcing primary schoolchildren to sit in front of computers for hours at a stretch. Unfortunately, government orders are not being followed by many private schools in the city," the president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS), MA Hussain Sohail, told Express.

"We have received many complaints regarding fees. Also, close to 300 parents of primary students have complained that their children are being forced to sit in front of computers. Since many of them cannot look at mobile screens continuously, parents have been forced to buy computers and laptops," he added.

"The government has not given permission to school administrations to conduct online classes. After we received complaints from parents about the adverse effects of online classes on children, we instructed all the private schools to stop classes for primary students," an official source from the School Education Department said.

Telangana Recognised School Management Association’s (TRSMA) organising president Sreedhar Reddy said, "Only 60 per cent of parents have paid the fee. Many schools are struggling to pay teachers. Many corporate schools and a few private schools in Hyderbbad are, in fact, charging extra fee for online classes. They do not telecast these classes if the fee is not paid."