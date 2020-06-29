STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Once a water source in medevial-era, Hati Bauli well near Hyderabad is now a dumpyard

However, at present, a majority of these structures are dying a slow death, with many of them being turned into dumpyards.

Published: 29th June 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Heaps of garbage mar the historic well near Toli Masjid in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was never a time in history when the Deccan Plateau was abundant in water resources. Its rulers — from the Kakatiyas to the Asaf Jahis — had, therefore, made it a point to build structures that could help supply water across their kingdoms. Hundreds of wells and stepwells were constructed by the rulers for residents and travellers.

However, at present, a majority of these structures are dying a slow death, with many of them being turned into dumpyards. Case in point, a large well abutting the Hayat Begum Bakshi Mosque, which was built in 1626. The well, which faces the northeastern side of the courtyard of the mosque, was once called ‘Hati Bauli’ or 'Elephant Well'.

Writer and academician Syed Ali Asgar Bilgrami, in his monumental book called 'Landmarks of the Deccan', documented,"There is a big well called Hati Bauli, the water of which was formerly drawn by elephants".

The book also depicts a garden — that is no longer in existence — by the name of Khas Bagh. "The Khas Bagh outside the Sarai is still in bloom and is even now watered by the old Hati Bauli," Bilgrami wrote in 1927. The Sarai or rest house, is attached to the mosque and served as stop for weary travellers back in the day.

Sadly, the well is now a dumpyard. Speaking to Express, Mohammed Safiullah, managing trustee of the Deccan Heritage Trust, said, "The well is fully defunct. Housing projects around the mosque has been using it as a dumpyard. It is filled with debris." Safiullah said that if the authorities did not take up the restoration of the well, it might get dismantled and be used for commercial activities.

In fact, there are several other wells, like the one in Tolichowki Mosque, and hundreds of stepwells across Telangana, that require immediate attention.

Citing the example of the stepwells on the Qutb Shahi Tombs compound, Safiullah said, "The restoration of Hati Bauli and other stepwells in Telangana will make their surroundings self-sufficient. The restored stepwells of the Qutb Shahi Tombs, for instance, store 30 million litre of water every month." He added that the Deccan Heritage Trust would take up the issue of restoration of the stepwells soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hayat Begum Bakshi Mosque Hati Bauli Elephant Well Syed Ali Asgar Bilgrami Deccan era well
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp