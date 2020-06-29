One killed in road mishap 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunk businessman rammed his sedan into another car near the Outer Ring Road at Narsingi on Saturday. The driver of the car, V Venkata Nageshwara Rao, 42, succumbed to multiple injuries, said the police.Challa Srinivasa Rao was driving in the wrong route at high speed and rammed his sedan into Nageshwara Rao’s car, which was coming from the opposite direction. After the accident, Srinivasa tried to escape from the spot, but passersby caught him and alerted the police.