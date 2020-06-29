STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Voluntary COVID-19 lockdown imposed at Secunderabad Cantonment

Residents allege that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is not doing enough to protect its residents from the pandemic, a charge that the Board denies.

Published: 29th June 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gripped by fear over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, its residents, on Sunday, began sealing areas and streets near cantonment zones, in an attempt to impose  a  voluntary lockdown.

Residents allege that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is not doing enough to protect its residents from the pandemic, a charge that the Board denies. Speaking to Express, residents claimed they were forced to barricade their localities as the officials were not doing it.

"In just the past one week, we have had four new COVID-19 cases in four different locations. Until last week, officials were at least disinfecting the houses of COVID-19 patients and barricading the area. Unfortunately, now they are not even doing that much. On Saturday, when another person tested positive in our area, officials only sanitised the patient’s house and did not even barricade the area," said president of Secunderabad Cantonment Welfare Association, T Satish Kumar.

Currently, in Secunderabad Cantonment, around 50 Covid-19 cases have been reported. "As cases are increasing, officials are becoming more ignorant. Most residents in the area were in a state of panic. Hence, we decided to seal our colony for our safety, and imposed a lockdown on ourselves," said another resident from Old Vasavi Nagar in ward 5.

Kumar said the association members themselves had now initiated the barricading and sanitising process in the area. He said on Saturday, three areas in ward 5 were sealed. "If the number of cases further increases, and the SCB does not take up their responsibility, then we will seal more areas," he added.

SCB vice-president J Rama Krishnan has denied these claims. He said, "We are doing our work properly. However, some elements want to politicise these issues, which is why they are raising them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Board Secunderabad Cantonment lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp